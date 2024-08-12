Technology has been a game-changer for Snitch in key areas: Maruthy Ramgandhi, CTO

Snitch’s chief technology officer (CTO) Maruthy Ramgandhi sheds light on the new-age brand’s tech journey and much more

New Delhi: With almost two decades of experience, Maruthy Ramgandhi is a seasoned technology leader with extensive experience in product management, engineering, and data analytics. As the Chief Technology Officer (CTO) at Snitch, Maruthy brings his strategic vision and technological expertise to the forefront of the company’s innovations.

At Snitch, Maruthy handles significant areas of focus like supply chain agility, delivery experience, customer satisfaction, personalisation and much more.

One of the recent technology initiatives by the company includes the proposal to launch its new version of the mobile application this month. The new Snitch 2.0 mobile application ‘Snitch 2.0’ app aims to create an omnichannel presence, allowing customers to effortlessly transition between online and offline shopping while maintaining a consistent and personalized experience.

Bengaluru-based Snitch which started its journey in the year 2020 operates 17 stores and offers a product portfolio that includes men’s clothing, shoes, perfumes, and sunglasses, with an impressive sales rate of 15 units per minute across both online and retail platforms. The brand’s growth is further bolstered by its recent success in raising Rs 110 crore in its Series A funding round.

In an exclusive interaction with IndiaRetailing, Maruthy Ramgandhi, Chief Technology Officer, Snitch shed light on the new age brand tech journey and much more….

How has been your journey as the first CTO of the company?

It has been both exciting and challenging. Technology is often an enabler rather than a differentiator in fashion retail and online shopping. Our primary challenge has been to balance these roles effectively.

While ensuring that our technology robustly supports our operations, we’ve also focused on creating ‘WOW’ moments and delight factors for our customers. This dual approach is crucial, as it turns technology into a differentiator in areas like shopping and delivery experiences. Our goal is to facilitate smooth transactions and leave a lasting impression that encourages customer loyalty and satisfaction.

We continually work on enhancing our supply chain processes to ensure that we can respond promptly and efficiently, maintaining our edge in the market.

What role has technology played in enabling Snitch’s growth?

Snitch has been experiencing rapid growth across various dimensions, both in inputs and outputs. On the input side, we’ve expanded significantly in the number of styles we offer, our distribution channels, live retail stores, and our team. On the output side, we’ve seen substantial increases in sales, orders, and overall customer engagement.

From upstream processes on platforms like Shopify to downstream logistics through Unicommerce, tech is integrated into every aspect of our product and customer journey. It ensures that our operations are seamless, our inventory is well-managed, and our customers have an exceptional shopping experience.

What are specific technology implementations you have done?

Technology has been a game-changer for Snitch in several key areas, especially as we’ve aggressively expanded our offline presence in the following areas:

Quick replenishment of styles: We’ve developed cutting-edge systems to optimize both our central warehouse-to-store supply chain and the replenishment processes within the store. This ensures that we can swiftly restock popular items, maintaining a fresh and appealing inventory for our customers.

Omnichannel fulfilment: By integrating our online and offline channels, we want to provide customers with the flexibility to pick up or return their online orders at any of our physical stores. Additionally, we want to implement quick hyper-local delivery services, ensuring that customers in the near vicinity can receive their orders within 2-4 hours.

What’s new on the payments part?

From an online perspective, customers increasingly prefer a fast, seamless payment process, along with flexible payment options such as affordable EMIs and buy now pay later (BNPL) plans.

To meet these expectations, we are partnering with Razorpay to introduce a one-page checkout in our new shopping experience. This streamlined process will not only make transactions quicker and more intuitive but also integrate EMI and BNPL options directly into the checkout flow. By offering these flexible payment solutions, we aim to provide our customers with greater affordability and convenience, further enhancing their shopping experience with Snitch.

How much do you invest in technology?

Approximately 2% of our net sales go into tech costs. Both in terms of fixed and variable costs. As we scale, we expect this to settle down in the 1 to 1.5% range.

How do you enhance customer experience?

Our focus is on providing a seamless, efficient, and enjoyable experience from start to finish. Here’s how we achieve this:

Defect-Free Shopping and Delivery: We leverage technology to streamline our operations, from inventory management to order fulfilment, minimizing any potential issues that could disrupt the customer experience.

Creating Delight with Latest Designs: We use advanced data analytics to stay ahead of fashion trends and offer our customers the latest designs. By constantly refreshing our inventory with new and exciting styles, we keep our customers engaged and coming back for more.

Snappy Experience: We utilize cutting-edge technology to make our shopping experience as quick and intuitive as possible, ensuring that our customers can find what they want and complete their purchases with ease.

Which technology will change the shopping experience in future?

Several emerging technologies have the potential to significantly transform the shopping experience in the future:

Phygital Experience: The seamless integration of online and offline shopping, often referred to as a ‘phygital’ experience, will be a game-changer. This approach allows customers to discover, buy, and return products anywhere based on their convenience, blurring the lines between physical stores and online platforms. By merging these two worlds, we can offer a more flexible and personalized shopping journey.

Virtual Try-Ons: Virtual try-ons are another exciting development that will revolutionize the way customers shop, particularly in fashion retail. By using augmented reality (AR) technology, customers can see how clothes, accessories, or makeup look on them without physically trying them on. This not only enhances the online shopping experience but also reduces return rates by helping customers make more informed purchase decisions.

Quick Deliveries: Quick delivery times will become increasingly important as customer expectations for speed and convenience continue to rise. Offering 1-2 hour deliveries, especially in urban areas, will set new standards for customer service and satisfaction. This level of efficiency ensures that customers receive their orders almost immediately, enhancing the overall shopping experience and increasing customer loyalty.

About the Tech Leader Before joining Snitch, Maruthy co-founded and led Stumbl, a fashion marketplace aimed at urban GenZ women in India. Maruthy has also served as the Chief Product and Technology Officer at Bewakoof.com. There, he established the technology team and significantly enhanced the user experience, driving a 38% increase in net sales by improving conversion rates and optimizing supply chain processes. He has also been associated with Amazon playing a crucial role in launching Amazon. ae and Amazon Prime in the UAE. His career also includes a stint as Head of Data Engineering and Analytics at AJIO.com, and Senior Business Analyst at McKinsey & Company.

A lot of retailers are upgrading their experience using AR/VR. Is Snitch doing anything on this front?

Yes, virtual try-ons are a key focus for us at Snitch, both online and in retail stores. This will allow customers to see how clothes and accessories look on them without having to physically try them on, enhancing their discovery and shopping experience.

What is your tech mantra?

“My tech mantra is to innovate rapidly and stay ahead by continuously experimenting with new ideas and data-driven insights. At Snitch, this approach allows us to consistently exceed customer expectations, align tech solutions with business goals, and deliver exceptional experiences that drive growth.”

Do you rely on gut or technology to make the right decisions?

At Snitch, our tech decisions are primarily driven by customer feedback and data. We believe that understanding our customer’s needs and preferences is crucial to making informed decisions. Every month, we invite a group of our customers to our office for focus group interviews. These discussions provide us with valuable insights and direct feedback from the people who use our products.

Following these interviews, we rigorously A/B test new features to evaluate their impact and effectiveness. By analyzing the data from these tests, we can make evidence-based decisions that align with our customers’ preferences and enhance their overall experience. This data-driven approach ensures that our technology initiatives are not just innovative but also deeply aligned with our customers’ needs.