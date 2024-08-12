Intune opens its second outlet in Gurugram at Elan Epic Mall

Earlier this month, Intune’s first outlet in Delhi-NCR opened at Elan Miracle Mall, Gurugram

New Delhi: Shoppers Stop’s Intune has opened a second outlet in Gurugram at Elan Epic Mall, Sector 70, a release by the company said on Monday.

The new outlet spanning over 4,385.9 sq. ft. of covered area aims to provide a diverse range of trendy and affordable fashion options, the release added.

“We are excited to unveil Intune, the fashion-forward apparel brand in Gurugram with its second outlet at Elan Epic Mall. Intune embraces diversity, offering trendy styles that resonate with personal tastes while remaining affordable. We hope our new store becomes the go-to shopping destination for style-savvy shoppers in Gurgaon,” said an Intune spokesperson.

Earlier this month, Intune’s first outlet in Delhi-NCR opened at Elan Miracle Mall, Gurugram.

“The opening of Intune adds to the exciting array of shopping brands we have on board. Whether you’re looking for trendy bottom-wear, tops, dresses, kurtas, shirts or even loungewear – Intune has it all under Rs.999,” said Atamjot Singh, VP-Leasing, Elan Group.

Intune is a value-fashion brand that aims to offer high-quality clothing at competitive pricing for men, women and kids. It is light on the pocket so you can look great without breaking the bank. Intune aims at making trendy fashion accessible to individuals & young families.

IndiaRetailing had earlier reported that the Shoppers Stop is adopting an “aggressive” expansion plan for Intune and it targets to take the number of the value retailing format to 100 stores by the end of the fiscal year (FY) 2024-25, a top official said.

“Intune is a strategic pillar of growth for Shoppers Stop, and we are looking at an aggressive expansion,” said Kavindra Mishra, chief executive officer of Shoppers Stop in an earlier interview. “We plan to add 80 stores in FY 2025, which will take the Intune store count to 100 by the end of FY 2025.”