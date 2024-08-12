Beauty brand Pilgrim onboards Rashmika Mandanna as brand ambassador

The Karnataka-born Pushpa and Animal fame actress is featured in the new brand campaign titled ‘The Secret is in the Mix’

Bengaluru: Beauty and personal care brand Pilgrim has onboarded Pushpa and Animal fame actress Rashmika Mandanna as the new brand ambassador for its hair care range, the company said in a press release on Monday.

“As Pilgrim continues to grow and take its next big leap, Rashmika is the perfect person to represent the spirit of our brand and lead us into this new era,” said Gagandeep Makker, co-founder of Pilgrim. ”We are thrilled to welcome her to the Pilgrim family.”

Mandanna is also featured in the new brand campaign titled ‘The Secret is in the Mix’.

“This campaign is truly special because it highlights that while trends come and go, the real magic lies in how ingredients are expertly combined to deliver results,” said Mandanna. “I look forward to a great association with Pilgrim and can’t wait to share these remarkable hair care secrets with everyone,” she added.

Launched in 2019, Pilgrim has created a product portfolio of over 200 products across haircare, face care, makeup, and fragrance categories, catering to customers in over 10,000 pin codes. It retails across both online and offline platforms, including the brand’s website and third-party e-commerce platforms like Amazon, Nykaa, and Flipkart, as well as multi-brand stores across the country.

The retailer is backed by investors such as Fireside Ventures, Vertex Ventures, and Narotam Sekhsaria Family Office, among others. With a track record of serving 700,000 clients monthly, Pilgrim is eyeing to become a Rs 1000 crore annual recurring revenue (ARR) brand by 2025.