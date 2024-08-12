80% of Amazon Beauty’s new customers are from tier-2, tier-3 cities: Director Zeba Khan

The e-commerce major hosts over 20 lakh beauty and personal care (BPC) products from more than 3.6 lakh Indian and international brands

Bengaluru: American e-commerce marketplace Amazon’s India beauty category is witnessing 80% of its new consumers coming from tier two, tier three towns and beyond, Zeba Khan, director – fashion and beauty at Amazon India told IndiaRetailing.

“We have witnessed an increased penetration and coverage of online shopping from regions such as Jaipur, Nagpur and Lucknow,” said Khan.

Currently, the e-commerce major hosts over 20 lakh beauty and personal care (BPC) products from more than 3.6 lakh Indian and international brands.

Some of the brands on the marketplace are The Derma Co., Foxtale, Cetaphil, Aqualogica, Bioderma, Dr Sheth, Minimalist, Nivea, Neutrogena, Anomaly by Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Hyphen by Kriti Sanon; hair care brands like Mario Badescu, Paula’s Choice, Caudalie, Andrew Barton London; Korean brands such as Laniege, CosRX, Rom&nd, Etude House; luxury perfume brands including Chopard, Jimmy Choo, Versace, and Hugo Boss.

The beauty platform is seeing a high demand for skincare and body care products, with select brands experiencing up to a 6.5 times spike as compared to usual sales volumes.

“Sunscreens emerged as the top-selling category, with brands such as The Derma Co. and Minimalist commanding the charge,” she said. “During the summer, there was a surge in fragrance sales, with a spike of up to nine times their typical sales.”

In June last year, the e-tailer launched Global Beauty Store, a storefront that gathers over 60 international beauty brands with over 5,000 products, from Korea, Japan, France, the US, and the UK. Some of the brands include Anastasia Beverly Hills, Nudestix, Beauty of Joseon, First Aid Beauty, Rom&nd and Max Factor.

“Over the past year, our Global Beauty Store’s contribution to our business has steadily increased, attracting almost 2.5 times more visits than our main page,” added Khan.

In professional haircare, ayurvedic beauty, and luxury fragrances, sales have surged up to four times the usual levels, led by brands like L’Oreal Paris Professional, Kama Ayurveda, and Hugo Boss.

The company is also observing a hike in the men’s grooming category. During the Great Indian Festival 2023, some of its grooming product categories experienced a spike of over 12 times compared to the 2022 sale.

A recent user-generated poll by social discovery app Hunch revealed that Amazon is the most preferred online fashion platform for Gen Z (people born between 1995 and 2010) in India, surpassing other e-commerce sites in the country.

Founded in 1995 by American entrepreneur, media proprietor, and investor Jeff Bezos, Amazon is an e-commerce and cloud computing company. Headquartered in Seattle and Washington, Amazon entered India in June 2013 as a marketplace, six years after Flipkart (now Walmart-owned) was launched.

The company delivers to 100% serviceable pin codes in India, with more than 97% PIN codes, now being able to receive deliveries within two days of placing an order.

In addition to Amazon, several Indian e-commerce marketplaces are experiencing significant growth in the beauty and personal care sector.

Bengaluru-based Flipkart’s BPC business has grown 1.3 times compared to the same period last year, according to a report by Mint. Meanwhile, fashion and lifestyle digital marketplace Myntra’s beauty platform witnessed a 200% year-over-year (YoY) growth in men’s skincare products in 2023.

Moreover, Myntra recently launched the Beauty Edit of the Myntra Rising Stars program to support the growth of digital-first beauty and grooming brands. Over the last three years, its beauty selection has expanded fourfold.