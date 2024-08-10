Why small businesses should care about sustainability

Better brand image, consumer trust, and positive ecological impact are some of the many reasons why small businesses should take sustainability seriously and avoid greenwashing…

Did you know that 95% of small and medium-sized business (SMB) owners believe that sustainability is vital to the future of our economy? With over 78% of consumers opting for products with sustainable attributes over traditional ones, sustainability has emerged as more than just a buzzword.

The world is, witnessing a paradigm shift, where sustainability is more of a lifestyle.

SMBs usually view sustainability from different perspectives. While some may be more inclined towards forging a commitment to sustainable practices and encouraging social responsibility, others may see it as a strategic opportunity to reach their consumers.

Why should SMBs care about Sustainability?

Besides the majority of consumers shifting to preferring sustainable choices over traditional ones, there are multiple reasons why brands should show a vested interest in offering Earth-friendly solutions. For starters, strategies that vouch for sustainability can manifest into a distinctive competitive advantage. Because 78% of consumers prefer making sustainable choices, the demand for such solutions is escalating. Through eco-friendly alternatives, a transparent supply chain, and ethically grounded business operations, SMBs can differentiate themselves and stand out from the competition.

Also, with government bodies enacting stringent environmental regulations, SMBs are compelled to ensure compliance with prevailing laws and standards. By proactively integrating sustainable practices into their operations, SMBs can preemptively avert fines, penalties, and legal repercussions stemming from non-compliance.

Challenges faced by businesses in going sustainable

In this era dominated by Earth-friendly choices, several small-to-medium-sized business owners find themselves at a crossroads. They face several challenges when adopting sustainable practices—and greenwashing is one of the treacherous terrains that can rot trust and decline brand authenticity.

Greenwashing is a series of deceptive marketing strategies in which a company claims to offer eco-conscious solutions when, in reality, the claim does not exist. While these strategies might portray the company in a greener light, they are not always the best for the long haul.

Transcending greenwashing

Emerging businesses must understand the importance of credibility. For your business to offer sustainable solutions, it requires a strategic overhaul to fully eliminate false claims and offer trust and transparency to engage in authentic dialogue.

In fact, according to a study conducted by GaggleAMP, 87% of consumers prefer a regular touch base with brands through behind-the-scenes videos. The point is offering transparency is what builds brand trust. And, this brand trust is all about offering your consumers a real-time look into how you do what you do.

Moreover, a 2019 NSF survey even confirmed that 85% of consumers trust a brand when they get their products certified through independent, third-party organizations. That being said, small-to-medium-sized brands can also choose to back all their sustainability claims. Honestly, consumers like to observe what a company does instead of what it says. So, SMB owners need to make a personalized connection with the consumers as well.

Lastly, in the dynamic realm of sustainability, trailblazed solutions are paramount for all SMBs to transition beyond greenwashing and engage in trust with the customers. In addition to developing new eco-conscious products, businesses also need to reimagine their operations and systems to offset environmental impact and maximize social value.

Our journey towards sustainability

Back in 2020, when I let go of my New York dream job to start a brand that vouched for easy and accessible sustainable solutions, I realized it would take more than just passion to bring EcoSoul to the heights. So, we made sure to walk the extra mile to make a difference. I believe that the cornerstone to maintaining a positive brand image starts with transparency. Rather than just preaching all things sustainable, we made sure to back all our sustainability claims with legit certifications.

Other than this, vouching for social responsibility was yet another facet of our strategy. Because our products were directly sourced from local communities, we were able to vocalize our commitment to the environment and establish multi-faceted communications, urging consumers to have heightened social impact, through several CSR events.