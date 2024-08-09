Samsung opens premium experience store in Ambience Mall, Vasant Kunj

Spanning over an area of 1,150 sq. ft., the store is located in the posh sub-city of Vasant Kunj

New Delhi: Consumer electronics company Samsung has opened a new premium experience store at Ambience Mall in New Delhi’s Vasant Kunj, a release by the company said on Friday.

“This is our third store in New Delhi, which is a testament to our commitment to increasing our retail touchpoints and connecting directly with our consumers. The new store will be a playground for stellar product experiences clubbed with customer service and will host a series of Galaxy AI workshops that are a part of the ‘Learn @ Samsung’ programme”, said Sumit Walia, Vice President, D2C Business, Samsung India.

Spanning a total area of 1,150 sq. ft., the store is designed with different zones showcasing, smartphones, laptops, gaming & SmartThings, among others. At the store, Samsung will host a variety of Galaxy workshops as part of its ‘Learn @Samsung’ programme designed for Gen Z and millennial consumers. This will include workshops around AI education focusing on consumer passion points such as productivity, doodling, photography, fitness, and events celebrating local culture.

Consumers coming into the store will get; 2X loyalty points on all transactions above IRs 15,000 and Galaxy Fit3 at Rs 1,999 with select Galaxy devices as a limited-period offer. On purchase of Samsung products worth Rs 40,000 & above, the first 100 customers will get early bird giveaways.

In addition, consumers can also avail of always-on special benefits such as up to 22.5% cashback on leading banks, student benefits of up to 10% on smartphones, laptops and smartwatches, and up to Rs 18,000 in ecosystem benefits on select items.

The new store will offer a phygital experience through Samsung’s Store+ endless aisle platform. With Store+, consumers can browse over 1,200 Samsung products online or in-store using a digital kiosk and have products delivered directly to their homes.

Consumers can access Samsung’s digital lending platform, Samsung Finance+, and opt for Samsung Care+ plans for Galaxy smartphones, tablets, and smartwatches. The store also provides after-sales service for smartphones and the convenience of booking home service calls for all consumer electronics needs.