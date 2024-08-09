Register Now
LifeCell forays into skincare with AreoVeda

By Indiaretailing Bureau
AreoVeda’s products are specifically formulated for pregnant women, new moms, and newborns

Bengaluru: Homegrown stem cell bank LifeCell has introduced its new skincare brand AreoVeda, curated specifically for pregnant women, new mothers, and newborns, the company said in a press release on Friday.

The brand was incepted to counter concerns like stretch marks, pigmentation, acne, and dryness in the case of expectant and new mothers and eczema, diaper rash and cradle cap in the case of babies, the release added.

Its products undergo over 10 cellular tests on lab-grown human skin cells in LifeCell’s labs. 

“There is an urgent need for a skincare brand with advanced cellular testing methods to ensure the products’ safety and efficacy,” said Taru Mayur, co-founder of AreoVeda. “We are excited to introduce our products, and we are sure that our customers will come to see us as a reliable ally who they can trust during this beautiful phase of life.” 

AreoVeda’s products are available for purchase on its official website and e-commerce platforms like Amazon. Shortly, it will also be available on Flipkart, FirstCry, Nykaa and quick commerce platforms.

Established in 2004, LifeCell is India’s first stem cell bank that offers reproductive and sexual healthcare services.

