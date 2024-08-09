Heads Up For Tails to be Rs 500 cr brand in 3 years with Hearty launch

The brand is targeting a 10% share of the Indian pet food market market by FY25

Bengaluru: Pet care brand Heads Up For Tails (HUFT) is aiming to become a Rs 500 crore brand within three years, following the launch of its new dry food product line named ‘Hearty’, the company said in a press release on Friday.

Hearty was introduced in June this year and has seen a month-on-month growth of more than 50%. The nutrition product contains 60% real meat content and up to 40% fresh ingredients.

“With Hearty, HUFT has manufactured the machinery to change the way kibble has been made over the past many decades,” said chief executive officer Samarth Narang. “This allows us to deliver a much better product that does not compromise on quality and also since it is manufactured and packed in India, it helps us deliver the freshest batch to the end customer.”

Currently at HUFT, pet food contributes to about 43% of the overall business and inclusive of treats is at 60%.

This fiscal year (FY), the company clocked in a revenue of Rs 56 crore already in the first quarter (Q1). Its pet food segment reached Rs 24 crore and including the treat edible portfolio, the total amount for Q1 is Rs 33.5 crore.

The retailer expanded nearly 2.5 times faster than the market in the last financial year.

“HUFT has grown in food sales by over 46% compared to last year,” said Rashi Narang, founder of HUFT. “Last FY, we crossed the highest ever food sales in this respective category with closing the year at Rs 65 crore food sales.”

“This year, it is already on track to cross this figure and is positively aiming to cross the Rs 100 crore mark in revenue for food sales,” he added

The Gurugram-based company is also targeting to capture 10% share of the Indian market by FY25.

Founded in 2008 by Narang and co-founded by Sandeep Atmaram and Ridhima Coelho, HUFT provides solutions for dogs, cats, and small animals across food, treats, toys, walking accessories, litter and supplements.

Apart from its retail stores pan India, HUFT products are also available for online purchase on its own website huft.com, and across marketplaces like Amazon and Flipkart.