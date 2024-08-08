Register Now
Novamax to open a new manufacturing plant in Gorakhpur

The plant is set to become operational within the next year, promising to bring 250 new jobs to the region 

New Delhi: Home appliance brand Novamax is setting up a new manufacturing facility in Gorakhpur in Uttar Pradesh that is expected to start churning products in a year, a release by the company said on Thursday.

This factory will cater to the growing demands in Nepal, Bengal, Jharkhand, and Bihar. The brand has invested Rs 35 crores to set up the new factory with the facility spread over 26,000 square feet, the release added.“With this facility, we aim to enhance our production capabilities and ensure timely delivery to our customers. Our goal is not only to expand our market reach but also to create substantial employment opportunities and encourage economic growth in the local community,” said Harshit Aggarwal, chief executive officer (CEO), of Novamax Appliances.

The plant is set to become operational within the next year, promising to bring 250 new jobs to the region.

Founded in 2019, Novamax Appliances is an air cooler manufacturing brand.  With an initial investment of ₹5.25 crores, Novamax Appliances targets a financial closure of  ₹160 crores with the aim for new financial milestones and diversification of its products in this fiscal.

