‘Brand Inclusion Index 2024’ by Kantar

The report provides an assessment of various Indian and international brands’ inclusion efforts from a diverse consumer perspective

Bengaluru: ‘Brand Inclusion Index 2024’ study by marketing data and analytics business Kantar provides an assessment of various Indian and international brands’ inclusion efforts from a diverse consumer perspective, based on their diversity, equity, and inclusion (DEI) efforts.

The index is a survey of more than 23,000 people in 18 countries, while the India leg comprises over 1,000 respondents with an inclusive demographic which is gender expansive, disability, socio-economic class and religion. The study explores skincare, banking, automotive and technology categories.

This is the first edition of the index, which also comprises rankings of inclusive brands as well as a diagnostic tool at the category level.

Key findings of the report are as follows:

Google, recognised as the most inclusive brand in India as well as globally. Alongside Google, Tata Motors, Amazon, Jio and Apple are the top five winners in India.

68% Indians claim to have been discriminated against, and in majority of cases in commercial places and brand touchpoints, which is substantially higher than the global figure which stands at 46%.

Ageism dominates with women over 40 years of age represented in less than one out of five advertisements accounting for 15% in India compared to 26% globally.

Click here to access the entire report