Outdoor clothing brand Gokyo to enter Nashik

Bengaluru: Mumbai-based outdoor clothing and gear brand Gokyo is set to launch its first store in Nashik, one of Maharashtra’s ancient holy cities, a top company official told IndiaRetailing.

Located at Canada Corner, the 1,000 sq. ft. store will be open to public starting on 10 August.

“Nashik has a very big trekking and outdoor community as well as mountaineers as they have a large number of trekking routes and forts in the western ghats. There is a lack of any good clothing and gear shops here,” said Venkatesh Maheshwari, founder of Gokyo.

The franchise store will stock over 150 stock-keeping units (SKUs) across outdoor apparel, accessories, gear, and footwear, along with a tailored collection for Nashik customers.

Gokyo was founded as an online-only brand in 2022 before transitioning to offline retail with its first flagship store in Mumbai in April 2023. Today, it operates nine outlets across Mumbai, Bengaluru, West Bengal, and Srinagar.

“Looking ahead, we are planning to enter Delhi NCR market and expand further into South India and Kolkata,” added Maheshwari.

Gokyo also targets to launch over 30 retail locations, comprising exclusive brand outlets (EBOs) and shop-in-shops by the end of the fiscal year (FY) 2026. Read more about its expansion plans here.

The direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand is also eyeing to become a Rs 100 crore plus brand in the next five years and also intends to achieve at least triple growth annually.