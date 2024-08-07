Good Flippin’ Burgers hires Kainaz Khambata, Eunice Evans for senior roles

Kainaz Khambata joins as the associate director of Human Resources and Eunice Evans as the associate director of brand marketing

New Delhi: Mumbai-based food and beverage services company Good Flippin’ Burgers has appointed two new people to the leadership team, a social media post by the company said on Monday.

Kainaz Khambata has been hired as Associate Director of Human Resources, Training & Development and Eunice Evans as Associate Director of Brand Marketing, according to a LinkedIn post on Wednesday.

“Kainaz has spent 17 years in the hospitality industry, perfecting her craft across hotels for a decade and then ventured into the dynamic world of retail F&B. Her clear vision, coupled with a strong focus on people and product, aligns perfectly with Good Flippin’ Burger’s values. Eunice has spent over 20 years in the retail sector honing her skills in understanding consumer psychology and behaviour,” added Good Flippin’ Burgers in a post.

“Motivated by a passion to contribute to Good Flippin’ Burgers’ mission of becoming India’s most loved burger brand, she has taken up the mantle of the role. Her commitment and aspiration to contribute to the evolving QSR experience in India are the driving forces behind this decision.”

In June 2023, the brand raised $ 4 million in its latest Series A round of funding via Tanglin Venture Partners, the company announced in a press release.

Launched in 2019 by co-founders Viren DSilva, Sijo Mathew, and Marchant, Good Flippin’ Burgers has quickly grown to employ over 350 people. The brand has established a significant presence in three major Indian cities, with 20 outlets in Mumbai, 11 in the Delhi NCR region, and 3 in Pune.

Looking ahead, Good Flippin’ Burgers plans to expand its footprint further in Delhi, Pune, and Bengaluru. Their strategy includes diverse formats such as cloud kitchens, dine-in restaurants, hybrid models, and locations in malls and airports, as detailed on their official website.