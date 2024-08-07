Register Now
Amazon partners with 45 govt emporiums, NGOs, trade bodies to empower local artisans

PTI
By PTI
Representative Image | Credit: Freepik
New Delhi: E-commerce major Amazon India on Wednesday said that it has partnered with over 45 government emporiums, NGOs, and trade bodies in India to bridge the gap between artisans and customers, providing economic opportunities for marginalized weaving communities.

“Customers can shop for over 1.5 lakh products featured from 25 states depicting regional various crafts of India. Amazon will also launch a showcase of selection from over 35 State emporiums including Biswa Bangla, Panthoibi, Garvi Gurjari, House of Himalayas and more,” said a company statement.

More than 2,500 master weavers, co-operatives, artisans and government organisations under various ministries like Textiles, Cottage Industries, and Tribal Welfare, among others have been on-boarded on Amazon. to sell online, according to the statement.

Further, Amazon said its annual Amazon Karigar programme enables the revival of indigenous arts and crafts while providing local sellers with a platform to list and sell their merchandise online to a larger consumer base.

