Ghodawat Consumer onboards Raveena Tandon as Brand Ambassador for its Star Brand

Mumbai: Ghodawat Consumer Ltd. (GCL), the Rs1,600 crore FMCG arm of the Sanjay Ghodawat Group, has announced collaborating with Padma Shri and National Film Award-winning actress Raveena Tandon as the Brand Ambassador for its ‘Star Brand’ refined oils.

The company also unveiled a new logo and packaging for its atta, rice, oil, and salt products. The updated design features a dark leafy green color, symbolizing the care of Mother Earth, farmland, high yields, and agricultural vitality, and reflects the brand’s commitment to freshness, sustainability, and environmental responsibility.

Strategically designed to influence the decision-making of every household, STAR Brand has launched a smart marketing campaign titled “Barso Ka Bharosa, Ab Nayi Pehchan Ke Saath.”

“As a brand ambassador, I believe in the brand’s commitment to providing premium quality products, and I’m happy to be a part of this campaign,” the Bollywood actor famous for her many roles said.

“Healthy meals have always been a priority in my household. Now, as a mother myself, I understand the importance of using trusted ingredients for my family’s cooking. I have always given priority to products I can trust, and that’s what Star Brand refined oil is all about,” she said.

The company has also launched a new television commercial featuring Raveena Tandon, complemented by promotional photos for various brand activities.

“This partnership represents a significant milestone in the brand’s journey, and we are delighted to welcome Raveena Tandon to the Ghodawat Consumer family. Moving forward, there will be a focus on ongoing innovation and expanding the product portfolio to meet the evolving needs of consumers,” Salloni Ghodawat, Director, Ghodawat Consumer Limited, said.

Maharashtra-based GCL started its journey by manufacturing edible oils and with increasing consumer acceptance, trust, and notable success, the company was encouraged to expand and diversify its product portfolio to include staples, impulse, and healthy snacks categories.