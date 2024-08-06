Flipkart enters Q-commerce space to take on Blinkit, Zepto

Consumers in neighbourhoods like Belandur and HSR in Bengaluru can order daily items groceries, electronics, smartphones among other products through the app and Flipkart Minutes will fulfil the deliveries in 8-16 minutes

New Delhi: India’s leading e-commerce company Flipkart has entered the quick commerce market with its venture dubbed Flipkart Minutes, a service with which the Bengaluru online commerce giant plans to take BlinkIt, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto head on.

The service has gone live on Flipkart’s app in Bengaluru, a city where Flipkart and its sister concern Myntra are based.

Consumers in neighbourhoods like Belandur and HSR in Bengaluru can order daily items groceries, electronics, smartphones among other products through the app and Flipkart Minutes will fulfil the deliveries in 8-16 minutes.

Flipkart has been toying with the idea for some time to enter India’s Q-commerce business, an area where BlinkIt, Swiggy Instamart and Zepto are redefining retailing rules with their lightening deliveries of everything from food to fashion in minutes. The Q-commerce companies are dotting large cities with thousands of dark stores – mini warehouses that are only used to fulfil online orders – in a bid to expand their reaches to every nooks and corners of various cities.

India’s q-commerce market is expected to expand at an annual compound growth rate of 24.33% between 2024 and 2029 to reach $9 billion, up from $3.3 billion at present, according to research agency Statista. The research group forecasts 60 million Indian users of q-commerce services by 2029.

Analysts say Flipkart and Amazon could be vying for a pie of the growing e-commerce segment. Recent news reports suggested Amazon had held talks to purchase Instamart from Swiggy.