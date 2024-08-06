AbCoffee expands into Bengaluru, opens 7 outlets in one go

The coffee chain will launch another 5 points of sales in Bengaluru this month

Bengaluru: Tech-enabled grab-and-go coffee chain AbCoffee has expanded its presence to Bengaluru, following the establishment of 50 outlets across Mumbai and New Delhi, according to a company press release on Tuesday.

The specialty coffee brand has launched seven outlets in one go, strategically located at Sunriver (Embassy Golf Links), Prestige Tech Park, Brigade Magnum, Brigade Opus, Prestige Tech Cloud, Prestige Pacific Tech Park and Indiranagar (home delivery).

As part of the launch, the company is offering the first 50 customers at each location unlimited refills of its signature products.

AbCoffee will launch another 5 outlets in Bengaluru this month.

The coffee chain’s model is similar to China’s Luckin Coffee, but an Indianised version. It serves coffee in one-and-half minutes at one-third of the market price. Read more about it here.

“We are thrilled to bring the abCoffee experience to the tech city of Bengaluru with the launch of seven new outlets,” said Abhijeet Anand, founder of AbCoffee.

“Bengaluru, with its vibrant IT and start-up crowd, provides the perfect backdrop for our model for ‘to-go’ specialty coffee beverages and quick eats.”

AbCoffee claims to be the first-ever coffee chain to reach 50 outlets in just 2 years. With coffee starting at just Rs 77, consumers can visit the new counters, order online through Zomato, and Swiggy or pre-order their coffees for pick up on its web app.

The brand has facilitated the serving of over 700,000 coffees in a short timeframe. The chain sources 100% specialty coffee beans from India’s coffee plantations, resulting in a customer loyalty rate of 61%.