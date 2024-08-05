Reliance Retail’s Azorte opens 3rd store in Bengaluru

The newly launched Azorte store is located at Vega City Mall, BTM Layout, Bengaluru

Bengaluru: Azorte, a premium fashion and lifestyle store chain by Reliance Retail, has launched its third store in Bengaluru, located at Vega City Mall, according to a company official’s social media post on Friday.

We are excited to announce the opening of our third Azorte store in Namma Bengaluru at Vega City Mall,” Hari Krishnan, head of visual merchandising at Azorte said in a LinkedIn post while sharing images of the new store.

The tech-enabled outlet serves the fashion and lifestyle requirements of women, men, and kids, featuring smart trial rooms, self-checkout kiosks, interactive screens, and mobile scan-and-pay options.

Reliance Retail launched Azorte in September 2022, opening its first offline store in Bengaluru. In April this year, the fashion retailer opened its second store in the city, located at Phoenix Mall of Asia.

Currently, the brand has over 14 retail stores across the country in cities including Mumbai, Ahmedabad, Hyderabad, Gurugram, Delhi, Bengaluru and Pune.

The retail giant is also aiming to aggressively expand the retail footprint of Azorte with plans to open up to 250 stores in the next two to three years. Read more about it here.

Reliance Retail, the retail arm of Reliance Industries Ltd., owns and operates fashion and lifestyle brands including Reliance Trends, Avantra by Trends, Azorte, Fashion Factory, and Centro. The company also has a portfolio of over 50 international brands such as Armani, Burberry, Diesel, Gas, Marks & Spencer, Superdry, Brooks Brothers and Steve Madden.