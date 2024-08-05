Register Now
ONDC network monthly orders hit 12 mn in July

By Indiaretailing Bureau
Representative Image | Credit: File
The open network saw a new monthly order record in July, reaching a figure of 4,30,000 

New Delhi: The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has recorded 12 million monthly orders across various categories with daily orders reaching 4,30,000 in July 2024, a release by the company said on Monday.

The network currently comprises over 6.38 lakh sellers and service providers, operating in more than 609 cities and delivering to 1,200 cities nationwide, the release added.

Category wise classification further revealed that the mobility domain like ride hailing applications accounted for 4.4 million transactions. The remaining 7.6 million orders were from non-mobility domains (non-transport/non-travel). Within the non-mobility sector, the food and beverages category saw 1.7 million transactions, while grocery recorded 1.4 million transactions. The fashion segment contributed 0.6 million transactions, with the remaining 4 million orders distributed among on-network logistics, beauty and personal care, home and kitchen, and retail vouchers.

In the food and beverages sector, the Network has captured an impressive 18% market share in Bengaluru and 3% nationally, indicating strong adoption in key markets.
The month of July also saw the launch of the auto components and accessories category on the Network, featuring sellers such as Ess Aay Automotive.
Incorporated on 31st December 2021, Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC), a Section 8 company, is an initiative of the Department for Promotion of Industry and Internal Trade (DPIIT), Ministry of Commerce and Industry, Government of India to create a facilitative model that revolutionizes digital commerce, giving greater thrust to penetration of retail e-commerce in India.
ONDC is not an application, platform, intermediary, or software but a set of specifications designed to foster open, unbundled, and interoperable open networks.
