ONDC network monthly orders hit 12 mn in July

New Delhi: The Open Network for Digital Commerce (ONDC) has recorded 12 million monthly orders across various categories with daily orders reaching 4,30,000 in July 2024, a release by the company said on Monday.

The network currently comprises over 6.38 lakh sellers and service providers, operating in more than 609 cities and delivering to 1,200 cities nationwide, the release added.

Category wise classification further revealed that the mobility domain like ride hailing applications accounted for 4.4 million transactions. The remaining 7.6 million orders were from non-mobility domains (non-transport/non-travel). Within the non-mobility sector, the food and beverages category saw 1.7 million transactions, while grocery recorded 1.4 million transactions. The fashion segment contributed 0.6 million transactions, with the remaining 4 million orders distributed among on-network logistics, beauty and personal care, home and kitchen, and retail vouchers.