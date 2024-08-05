Allcargo Group elevates Ketan Kulkarni as Deputy MD of Allcargo Gati

Kulkarni assumes the new position after serving as the chief growth officer of Allcargo Group, in the chairman’s office

Bengaluru: India-born global logistics conglomerate Allcargo Group has appointed Ketan Kulkarni as deputy managing director of the express distribution and supply chain management unit Gati Express and Supply Chain Pvt. Ltd. (GESCPL), the company said in a press release on Monday.

Kulkarni assumes the new position after serving as the chief growth officer of Allcargo Group, in the chairman’s office.

He will take charge with immediate effect and work closely with Pirojshaw Sarkari, managing director of GESCPL to facilitate the leadership transition and drive the next phase of growth in express and contract logistics, focusing on sales, operations, customer service, and digital initiatives, the release added.

“Kulkarni’s appointment is in line with the Group’s vision to strengthen its leadership team to further build our efficiency and capture emerging opportunities,” said Shashi Kiran Shetty, founder of Allcargo Group.

“We have enormous faith in his execution and strategic abilities. His rich experience will be instrumental in further boosting the customer experience and growth outlook of the company,” added Shetty.

Kulkarni joined Allcargo Group with over three decades of experience across multiple sectors such as logistics, consumer durables, FMCG and beverages.

“I am excited to step into the new role. I look forward to working with various divisional heads at Allcargo Gati to continue to deliver growth and offer superior customer experience,” said Kulkarni.

Sarkari will retire on attaining the age of superannuation on 30 November 2024. Further, he will continue to hold the position of non-executive and non-independent director on the Board of Allcargo Gati.

Founded in 1989, Allcargo Gati (formerly Gati) has a strong presence across Asia, including a nationwide network that covers 99% of the country’s districts. Its collaboration with Allcargo enables it to leverage the strengths of parent’s global network, operating in more than 180 countries.