Orion Mall introduces FASTag parking with ICICI Bank

The FASTag will be automatically detected, and the parking fee will be deducted directly from the linked bank account

Bengaluru: Brigade Group’s Orion Mall, situated at Brigade Gateway in Bengaluru, has teamed up with ICICI Bank to integrate FASTag payment, to offer a quicker and contactless parking experience for customers, as stated in a company press release on Friday.

FASTag from ICICI Bank is a rechargeable tag that can be affixed on a vehicle’s windscreen. It enables automatic deduction of toll charges.

“By integrating FASTag technology with ICICI Bank, we are offering a faster and smoother parking experience, eliminating the need to stop and pay at booths,” said Sunil Munshi, senior vice president – retail at Brigade Group. “This will significantly reduce congestion at entry and exit points, especially during peak hours.”

Established in 1986, real estate developer Brigade Group has developed many landmark buildings across the cities of Bengaluru, Chennai, Hyderabad, Mysuru, Kochi, Thiruvananthapuram, and Gift City, Gujarat with developments across residential, office, retail, hospitality and education Sectors.

The company’s retail venture, Orion Malls, has three locations across Bengaluru: Banaswadi, Malleswaram, and Whitefield.