Kolkata’s Quest Mall elevates Sanjeev Mehra as the new CEO

New Delhi: Quest Mall in Kolkata has elevated Sanjeev Mehra as the new chief executive officer (CEO) of the shopping centre, according to a person familiar with the development.

Mehra has updated his LinkedIn profile as the CEO & Executive Director of Quest Properties India Ltd., the company that runs Quest Mall in Kolkata. The mall is home to a host of high-end brands including Armani Exchange, Bally, Burberry, Canali, Coach, and Charles & Keith among other marquee labels.

A company veteran of more than 13 years, Mehra was vice president of Quest’s unit CESC Properties Ltd, before his elevation to the top job, according to his LinkedIn profile.

Mehra’s elevation comes close on the heels of the departure of Mukesh Kumar, managing director of Quest Mall, who quit the company in July after working at the shopping centre for over two years.

“This is just to let you know that I am moving on from Quest Properties, Kolkata (Quest Mall). My last working day is August 31,” Kumar had informed in a WhatsApp message to his friends and some people in the retail industry. “I will be moving to Goa and will decide on my future after a couple of months of break.”

Kumar joined Quest in April 2022 after departing from Mumbai-based Infiniti Malls.

Kumar is a retail veteran with stints at Infiniti Malls in Mumbai and has been the chairman of the board of the Shopping Centres Association of India, the apex body of mall operators in the country.