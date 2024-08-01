Register Now
Amazon claims 50% of Prime member orders delivered same day, next day or faster

The company charges Rs 299 per month or Rs 1,499 annually for prime membership.

New Delhi: Amazon India claims to have delivered 50% of orders of its Prime membership users within the same day, next day or faster.

The company charges Rs 299 per month or Rs 1,499 annually for Prime membership. It offers free or discounted delivery to Prime members for delivering orders on the same day, next day or as per scheduled time.

“In India, so far in 2024, nearly 50% of all Prime member orders across a wide selection of products from eyeliners to baby products, to garden tools, to watches, to phones, have arrived the next day, same day, or faster,” Amazon said in a statement.

The company said that AI has helped it to serve customers faster at scale.

“We’ve leveraged the power of machine learning to expand the selection of products and recommended sellers to move selection closer to customers for them to order and re-order consistently,” the statement said.

Amazon India has fulfilment centres across 15 states, sortation centres across 19 states working with over 1,950 delivery stations operated by Amazon and local entrepreneurs, and 28,000 third-party delivery partners.

The company claims that Amazon delivers more than 10 lakh items the same day and more than 40 lakh items the next day to its Prime members.

