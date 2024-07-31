India’s Hottest Food Streets 

Some of these popular food streets across the country receive an average daily footfall of over 60,000

lndiaRetailing Insights: Indians love street food. This is evident from the crowd popular food streets across the country attract daily. Data from Bengaluru-based location AI startup GeoIQ, which analysed eight prominent food streets in the country revealed that Mohammed Ali Road in Mumbai, Mini Street in Chennai and the famous Paranthewali Gali in Delhi are the hottest among the food streets analysed.

The analysis further revealed that the major food streets in other cities like Kolkata, Lucknow, Indore, Bengaluru and Ahmedabad are also on the list of popular food streets in India.

Here’s a look at the hottest food streets in India, arranged in descending order, based on daily footfall…

Mohammed Ali Road, Mumbai (Average daily footfall- Over 67,000)

Mohammed Ali Road, Mumbai’s most-loved food street, is a place for Mughlai food lovers. The place has an average daily footfall of 67,259 with a weekend footfall of over 65,000.

From nihari, paya, kebabs, tikkas, and butter chicken to unique dishes like zubaan fry, white biryani, badam khichdi, Sanju Baba chicken, chocolate shawarma, and tandoori quails, the bylanes buzz with smoky flavours and happy eaters. Vegetarian options include rolls, shawarmas, chana masala, and creamy paneer dishes. For dessert, customers indulge in mawa jalebis, Malpas, phrenic, and ‘Aflatoon’. The street comes alive during Ramzan, making it the perfect time to visit and enjoy the festive atmosphere.

Mint Street Chennai (Average daily footfall- Over 64,000)

Mint Street, stretching nearly 3 km in the Royapuram Zone of Greater Chennai Corporation, is renowned as one of the city’s oldest business hubs and infamous for its heavy congestion.

Ranking second with a daily footfall count of 64,652 and average weekend footfall of over 65,000, Mint Street offers a variety of cuisines from across India. Some of the popular joints here include Mehta Brothers, Novelty Tea House, Kakada Ramprasad, Anmol Lassi and others.

Paranthewali Gali Delhi (Average daily footfall- Over 61,100)

Considered a paradise for Parantha lovers and a must-visit place for every tourist visitor to Delhi, the Paranthewali Galli offers a variety of eateries offering more than 48 varieties of Paranthas.

This street in Delhi’s busiest Chandni Chowk ranks third in terms of the average daily footwall with 61,195. The famous food street of Delhi also records a weekend footfall of over 65,000.

The Galli in old Delhi runs parallel to Dariba Kalan, known for its silverware, this street is synonymous with delicious paranthas, offering a variety that’s hard to match. However, it’s not just paranthas that draw crowds; the area is renowned for its legendary eateries that adhere to traditional, age-old recipes.

Gol Park, Kolkata (Average daily footfall- Over 58,000)

With an average daily footfall of 58,313 and an average weekly footfall of over 58,000, Gol Park in South Kolkata is a bustling hub of culinary delights like Gobinda’s stall, Ganguram’s Radhaballavi, and Bedwin. Mitra Café, friendly fuchkawala and many others.

Golpark is a posh locality in southern Kolkata that features excellent connectivity. The area offers good educational facilities with institutions like South Point School and Prafulla Chandra College within a 2 km radius and hospitals such as AMRI Hospital – Dhakuria within 4 km. For shopping, South City Mall and Quest Mall are nearby. Chowk, Lucknow (Average daily footfall- Over 25,000)



With over 25,761 average daily footfalls and 28,570, Chowk, one of Lucknow’s oldest markets is located about three kilometres from the Bara Imambara in central Lucknow. There are plenty of food stalls in the Chowk. Eateries include Chinese, South and North Indian, Lucknow, Mughlai, vegetarian or non. Dairy products, kebabs, wraps, biryani, and fast foods can be seen everywhere.

There are sweet stalls and shops in business for 200 years. Chowk is also a hotspot for intricate handicrafts, including beautifully carved ivory pieces adorned with floral, leaf, and bird motifs.

Sarafa Bazar, Indore (Average daily footfall- Over 21,500)

Sarafa Bazaar offers a diverse array of delicacies like Indori poha, bhutte ki kees, Sabudana khichdi to the famous garadu and malpua. The area on average has a daily footfall of 21,717 and 20,189 on weekends.

The place’s reputation as one of the best street food destinations in the country draws visitors from far and wide, including food bloggers and even famous chefs like Ranveer Brar seeking inspiration.

V.V. Puram Bengaluru (Average daily footfall- Over 18,800)

VV Puram, also known as Food Street has an average daily footfall of 18,868 and an average weekend footfall of 23,934, which is a must-visit for food lovers. The fully vegetarian street comes alive around 5 PM, especially on weekends. Major eateries include VB Bakery, Chinese Fast Food Corner and many others.

Manek Chowk Ahmedabad (Average daily footfall- Over 16,800)

Manek Chowk, in the heart of Ahmedabad’s old town, is a bazaar alive with activity from morning till night. Starting as a vibrant vegetable and spice market with colourful displays, it transitions to a hub for jewellery and textiles by midday. Evenings transform the square into a street food paradise, offering everything from classic Gujarati dishes like bhaji pav to unique treats like chocolate pizza. This food street witnesses an average daily footfall of 16,844 and weekend footfall of 19,997.

(Based on reports and reviews from different travel websites and agencies)