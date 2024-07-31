Nothing records 567% YoY growth in H1 2024

With this growth, the company becomes the fastest-growing smartphone brand in India.

New Delhi: London-based consumer technology brand, Nothing has reported 567% year-on-year (YoY) growth, as reported by Counterpoint Research, a global technology market research firm.

This surge has been driven by the introduction of new models, like the mid-segment Phone (2a), catering to diverse consumer needs and preferences, the report added.

“This year, it’s all about scaling by expanding our smartphone portfolio and leveraging Nothing’s cutting-edge design and user experience innovations in new market segments. While I believe that market share should be the result of creating great products, not the end goal, I’m thrilled to see this growth,” said Carl Pei, chief executive officer (CEO), of Nothing.

“This success demonstrates that we are effectively executing our strategy. The most exciting part is that this achievement is fueling Nothing’s innovation, which will be a core focus for 2025,” added Pei.

Nothing recently crossed over 4 million units shipped worldwide and reached over $500 million in revenue last year, marking significant milestones in their journey. This growth is also being supported by an aggressive expansion in India with 300 service centres including 3 exclusive service centres now operating in Mumbai, Delhi and Bengaluru, along with plans to open two additional exclusive service centres by the end of this year.

Moreover, the workforce has grown by 65% over the past year and continues to grow. Already available at Flipkart, Croma, and Vijay Sales, Nothing has also more than doubled its offline presence from 2,000 to 5,000 locations.