Bigguys parent Beamer Brands eyes fundraise this September

The proposed funds will be used to accelerate its expansion plans

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based Beamer Brands, the parent company of QSR chain Bigguys plans to raise series A funding by September, a release shared exclusively with IndiaRetailing said.

As of now, the exact amount of the fundraising remains undisclosed. However, the proposed funds will be used to accelerate its expansion plans.

“We are excited about the next phase of growth for Beamer Brands and Bigguys,” said Biraja Rout, founder, of Beamer Brands. “The infusion of capital, coupled with a strategic partnership, will empower us to accelerate our expansion plans, enhance our customer experience, and solidify our position as a leading player in the Indian QSR market.”

In July, Beamer Brands raised investments worth $2 million (over Rs16.62 crore) from a clutch of Non-Residential Indian (NRI) investors, a top company executive told IndiaRetailing in a July interaction.

Furthermore, the brand plans aggressive expansion in Andhra Pradesh. It has opened its first store in Vijayawada and is planning to open 20 more.