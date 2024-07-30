Menswear brand Kingdom of White opens 10th store in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar

The new store will showcase Kingdom of White signature range of shirts, bottoms, and accessories

Bengaluru: India’s first all-white menswear brand Kingdom of White has launched its 10th store located in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar, Maharashtra, according to a press release by the retailer on Tuesday.

“Opening our 10th store in Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar is a testament to our commitment to making white a staple in everyone’s wardrobe,” said Vineet Haralalka, chief executive officer of Kingdom of White. “We are growing bigger and better, and we are excited to bring our unique offerings to this vibrant city.”

The new store will showcase the brand’s signature range of shirts, bottoms, loungewear, co-ord sets, and accessories.

Mumbai-based Kingdom of White was founded in 2021 by Haralalka as an online direct-to-consumer (D2C) brand. The company entered offline retailing with the launch of its first brick-and-mortar store in Lucknow last year.

Currently, the lifestyle brand is present in cities such as Pune, Mumbai, Kochi, Kolkata, Siliguri, and Lucknow. It also retails in multi-brand Centro stores across India, according to its official website.