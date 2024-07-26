The Belgian Waffle Co. registers 5 lakh footfall on The National Waffle Day

The waffle chain was offering any waffle at Rs100 across its 570 stores and online touchpoints on 19 July

New Delhi: The #EveryoneKnows Campaign by The Belgian Waffle Co. on The National Waffle Day on July 19 surpassed the 6 million mark on social media and translated into over 5 lakh footfalls in a single day across the brand’s 570 stores across 190 cities of the country.

“This year the excitement reached another high, leading to lakhs of fans queuing up at the brand’s stores all over India,” said Vrushali Parab, Marketing Head at The Belgian Waffle Co.

“Over 5 lakh footfalls were recorded in a single day, which was almost 68% higher than last year’s resulting in an astonishing surge in their business. Over the years, we have realized that The National Waffle Day is a phenomenon among our GenZ target group and the task of making it bigger year-on-year is daunting,” she added further.

The Campaign

The campaign film depicted a young fan including 19 July as The National Waffle Day among historic events in an answer paper during a school exam, followed by meme pages creating fun content around. The campaign was promoted by influencers too across digital platforms. The campaign hit 6m+ views in less than 24 hours. In addition, waffles were offered at Rs 100 on the day.

The brand also gave away a fake Rs100 note with every Zomato & Swiggy order, reminding the buyers about the offer of ‘Any waffle at Rs 100’. Eye-catching billboards and bus shelters were seen across key cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru and Kolkata. Belgian Waffles’s employees further joined the bandwagon in promoting the day by posting their pictures with creative and fun placards on their LinkedIn profiles.

“The campaign theme of #Everyoneknows was a true reflection of our consumer voice, which helped us carve a multi-faced campaign strategy that resonated with our fans. Innovation, creativity, and an intuitive understanding of consumer preferences made the campaign a massive success, exceeding all expectations,” explained Parab highlighting the marketing idea behind the success story.

“Witnessing the digital-first campaign seamlessly driving huge tangible footfalls at stores is a true campaign achievement,” she expressed further.

Regions with maximum footfall

The majority of the contribution in terms of footfall and revenue came from the stores present in key cities like Mumbai, Delhi NCR, Bengaluru, Pune, and Chennai.

“A significant surge in footfall and sales was observed in all our stores across all cities, ” Parab mentioned.

Triple Chocolate Waff-wich, one of the most coveted products on the menu, was the peak of the sale on the day.

Founded in India in 2015; The Belgian Waffles Co. is owned by Bloombay Enterprises Pvt. Ltd.