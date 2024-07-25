Meena Bazaar is focusing on tier 2 and tier 3 cities, data, and supply chain optimisation: Shahroz Mirza, Business Head

Shahroz Mirza, Business Head of ethnic wear brand Meena Bazaar, which has 30 stores across the country, speaks to Sandeep Kumar, Assistant Editor, IMAGES Retail on its recent store in Ayodhya, and how the chain is using technology and data analytics to cater to the aspirations of consumers in non-metro cities and collaborates with hyper-local influencers to establish a deeper connect in the regions.