Karan Johar’s jewellery brand Tyaani enters Pune

Bengaluru: Indian filmmaker and television personality Karan Johar’s jewellery brand Tyaani has entered Pune, with its first store in the city, according to a company press release on Thursday.

Located in Kalyan Nagar, the newly launched store offers over 2,000 designs across categories such as necklaces, earrings, bangles, rings, maangtikas, and other accessories.

The launch event featured celebrity designer Maheep Kapoor, who also created Tyaani’s new festive collection, Inaayt.

The event also included personalised styling sessions, allowing guests to explore pieces that suited their own styles. Attendees also had the chance to meet Kapoor and learn about the inspiration behind Tyaani’s designs, the release added.

The 52-year-old film-maker founded Tyaani in May 2022, with the launch of its first offline store in Borivali, Mumbai. Currently, the brand operates seven outlets across Mumbai, Bengaluru, Hyderabad, New Delhi, Chandigarh and Pune.

Its direct-to-consumer (D2C) website showcases actresses such as Janhvi Kapoor, Shanaya Kapoor, Madhuri Dixit Nene, Juhi Chawla and Kriti Sanon modelling for the brand’s latest collections.