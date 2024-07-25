Disney India teams up with brands for Marvel’s Deadpool & Wolverine collections

The brands which Disney has collaborated with include Adidas, BoAt, Coca-Cola, Myntra, Nestle Polo, The Souled Store, Titan Eye Plus, Fastrack, Axor, Belkin, and Wrogn among others

Bengaluru: Disney Consumer Products (DCP) India has collaborated with 25 retail brands across apparel, accessories, food and beverage, and technology to launch an array of themed merchandise locally, inspired by Marvel Studios’ superhero film ‘Deadpool & Wolverine’, according to a company press release on Thursday.

The brands that DCP has collaborated with include Adidas, BoAt, Coca-Cola, Myntra, Nestle Polo, The Souled Store, Titan Eye Plus, Fastrack, Axor, Too Yumm, Belkin, and Wrogn among others.

Reliance Retail also launched a lineup through its sub-brands Yousta, Azorte and Reliance Trends, offering t-shirts, jackets, and denims.

“Deadpool’s charisma and humour has amassed formidable fandom in India, particularly with the Gen Z audience,” said Priya Nijhara, director, Disney Consumer Products, India. “This reflects Marvel’s relevance today and fuels our excitement as we join forces with exceptional brands to roll out an expansive line of Deadpool & Wolverine themed products in celebration of the movie release.”

Coca-Cola has launched limited-edition cans and bottles featuring the movie, while Nestle Polo has introduced Deadpool-themed packs that fans can scan for a chance to win branded merchandise.

BoAt curated an audio wear collection themed after the movie, and Belkin introduced a portable wireless power bank with seamless charging and a built-in stand. The Souled Store unveiled a range of t-shirts, backpacks, and high-top sneakers.

Bonkers Corner, Free Authority, 7-Eleven, Brand Studio Lifestyle, Myntra, Max Fashion, Pantaloons and WYM also introduced custom collections, available in their respective retail stores and online platforms. A collaboration with Adidas is set to launch in India in early August.

Deadpool & Wolverine will be released in India on 26 July in English, Hindi, Tamil and Telugu.