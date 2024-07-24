Myntra forays into gifting category

The e-tailer will offer more than 70,000 options from over 100 brands, across 50 categories

Bengaluru: Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra is set to expand into the gifting category with a selection of more than 70,000 options from over 100 brands, across 50 categories, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

The launch is in line with Myntra’s new advertising campaign ‘Great Gifts for Great Gift Givers’.

“Myntra’s gifting segment will give access to a wide assortment of more than 70,000 handpicked products, including unique selections from brands across accessories, home, beauty and personal care as well as fresh products under one roof,” said Sharon Pais, chief business officer at Myntra.

Myntra’s gifting portfolio features a range of brands, including Giva, Swarovski, Victoria’s Secret, Calvin Klein, Kama Ayurveda, MAC, Bath & Body Works, Guess, Boat, Noise, Fossil, Lacoste, Zoop, Chumbak, Home Centre, Tied Ribbons, Kidbea and others.

Some of the assortments on the gifing store include fresh flower bouquets, dry fruit gift boxes, chocolate hampers, real plants, rakhi gift sets, gourmet delights, sweet and dry fruit hampers, accessories like watches, sunglasses, handbags, bath and body sets, home essentials among others.

The retailer also introduced a platform for fresh products, offering 3,000 items across cakes, flowers, live plants and gourmet gift hampers, by associating with gifting players including Smoor, Ferns and Petals, IGP, RawFruit Interflora, Marriott and Floweraura.

Some of the products will be deliverable on the same day in around 10 cities, with Myntra planning on adding more cities in the next few months.

“We are thrilled to be associated with Myntra for their premium gifting category, featuring our selection of rare and imported flowers,” said Tarun Joshi, founder of Interflora. “This collaboration allows us to deliver exceptional gifting solutions right to customers’ doorsteps, with same-day service.”

Last Rakhi, Myntra experienced a 1.6 times increase in demand for top gifting categories such as watches, perfumes, and gift sets. This Rakhi season, the company plans to enhance its offering, aiming to feature around one lakh products.

Bengaluru-based Myntra, that is owned by Flipkart Group, offers a range of over 6,000 fashion, beauty and lifestyle brands such as H&M, Levi’s, Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, Mango, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil. The company currently services over 19,000 pin codes across the country.