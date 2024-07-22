Register Now
US-based Maya Medi Spa launches in Hyderabad

The new spa is located at Resham Bagh, Banjara Hills, Hyderabad 

Bengaluru: US-based aesthetic skincare bar Maya Medi Spa has opened a new outlet in Banjara Hills, Hyderabad, the company said in a press release on Friday.

“We are grateful and beyond excited to bring our advanced skincare solutions to Hyderabad,” said Chaitanya K, founder of Maya Medi Spa. The company had entered India five years ago.

The spa in Hyderabad features five treatment rooms and offers treatments including hydrafacials, platelet-rich plasma (PRP), laser hair reduction, pigmentation peels, botox and fillers.

Starting in the US in 2018, Maya Medi Spa entered the India in 2019 with its first outlet in Bengaluru.

“We have plans of expansion to other cities across India as well as abroad but we don’t wish to rush towards it. We want to do it at a pace where we can offer nothing but the best, integrate the latest technology and train the team that can cater perfectly,” added the founder.

