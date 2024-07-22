Snitch opens 2nd store in Hyderabad, 14th in India

“Opening our second store in Hyderabad is a significant achievement for us,” said Siddharth Dungarwal, founder, of Snitch. “We aim to bring global fashion trends to the Indian market, ensuring that our customers always have access to the latest and most stylish clothing options. Kukatpally, with its vibrant and dynamic environment, is the perfect location for our new store.”

IndiaRetailing was the first to report on the brand’s entry into the state of Telangana in June, when it opened its first store in Sarth City, Hyderabad.

The brand also eyes a major expansion down south with Tamil Nadu and Kerala as the next focus. At present, Snitch has its presence in southern states like Karnataka and Telangana.

The brand currently operates stores across India: 5 in Bangalore, 2 in Surat, 2 in Vadodara, 1 in Gandhinagar 1 in Pune, 1 in Ahmedabad, 1 in Hyderabad.

Snitch recently acquired a 2.4 % market share in the men’s fashion e-commerce segment. The brand also reported a 130% increase in sales compared to last fiscal, a release by the company added.

Founded in 2020 in Bengaluru, Snitch sells 15 units per minute across online and retail with a diverse product portfolio in men’s clothing, shoes, perfumes and sunglasses.