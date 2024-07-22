Dodla Dairy Q1 profit up 86% to Rs 65 crore

Total income increased to Rs 918.53 crore during April-June period of 2024-25 fiscal year from Rs 830.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year

New Delhi: Dodla Dairy Ltd. on Monday reported an 86 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 65.02 crore for the June quarter.

Its profit stood at Rs 34.97 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 918.53 crore during April-June period of 2024-25 fiscal year from Rs 830.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, it said.

Hyderabad-based Dodla Dairy is one of the leading dairy companies in the country.