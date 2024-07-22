Register Now
Google News
spot_img
FMCGLatest News

Dodla Dairy Q1 profit up 86% to Rs 65 crore

PTI
By PTI
48
0
Must Read
PTI
PTI

Total income increased to Rs 918.53 crore during April-June period of 2024-25 fiscal year from Rs 830.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year

New Delhi: Dodla Dairy Ltd. on Monday reported an 86 per cent increase in net profit to Rs 65.02 crore for the June quarter.

Its profit stood at Rs 34.97 crore in the year-ago period, according to a regulatory filing.

Total income increased to Rs 918.53 crore during April-June period of 2024-25 fiscal year from Rs 830.65 crore in the corresponding period of the previous year, it said.

Hyderabad-based Dodla Dairy is one of the leading dairy companies in the country.

Latest News
E-CommercePTI -

Data privacy issues, online frauds emerging as e-commerce growth hurdles: Eco Survey

The survey mentioned that India's e-commerce market has gained significant momentum during the past few years, owing to technological...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

 

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.