What’s driving the clean beauty movement

Consumers today are interested in understanding what goes into their cosmetic products and how the ingredients affect their skin and overall health

The entire Indian cosmetic industry has witnessed a major transformation in the past few decades. There has been a rising awareness among consumers about the ingredients that are being used in the products they use. Today, consumers demand cosmetic products with toxin-free ingredients and transparent labelling. As per Data Bridge Market Research, the cosmetic market was valued at $645.00 million in 2021 and is expected to reach $1,304.19 million by 2029, registering a compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.20% during the forecast period of 2022 to 2029.

The trend

In the past, many cosmetic products in India were marketed based on lofty claims without providing detailed information about the ingredients used, impacting the brand’s credibility, and eroding consumer trust. However, with the rise of digital platforms and social media, people now have access to ample information about cosmetic ingredients and their potential effects.

Consumers are interested in understanding what goes into their cosmetic products and how the ingredients affect their skin and overall health. This demand for transparency is pushing brands to list all ingredients on their packaging and provide clear, concise information about each component. In a Data Bridge Market Research study conducted in March 2023 around 24% of participants expressed a desire for cosmetics and personal care beauty brands to incorporate more sustainably produced ingredients into their products.

Demand for natural

Alongside the demand for transparent labelling, there is a growing preference for toxin-free ingredients in skincare products. Indian consumers are becoming increasingly wary of harmful chemicals such as parabens, sulfates, phthalates, and synthetic fragrances, which have been linked to various health issues, including skin irritation, hormonal imbalances, and even cancer.

The clean beauty movement, which emphasizes the use of natural and organic ingredients, has gained significant traction in recent years. Consumers are now looking for products that are not only effective but also safe and environmentally friendly. Brands that incorporate plant-based ingredients, essential oils, and other natural components are particularly favoured.

How brands are reacting to it

Brands that have been in the industry for years are slowly beginning to re-formulate their products to meet these new standards, while new brands are emerging with a focus on clean and transparent cosmetics. Today, numerous Indian cosmetic brands emphasize their use of organic and sustainably sourced ingredients. They provide detailed information about their sourcing and manufacturing processes, assuring consumers of their commitment to quality and safety. This transparency builds trust and loyalty among consumers, who are more likely to stick with brands that align with their values.

The Future

Looking ahead, as consumers become more health-conscious and environmentally aware, the demand for transparent labelling and toxin-free ingredients will continue to grow. By prioritizing transparency and the use of safe, natural ingredients cosmetic brands in India can build stronger connections with their consumers and contribute to a healthier, more sustainable future.