Retail sales grow 5% y-o-y in June 2024: RAI Survey

Bengaluru: Retail sales in June 2024 showed a gain of 5% as compared to the sales levels during the same period in June 2023, uncovered Retailers Association of India (RAI) in the latest edition of its Retail Business Survey.

Retail businesses across regions have indicated growth in sales compared to June 2023, with South India showing the highest increase at 7%, followed by North and East India at 5% each and West India at 4%.

“Retailers saw a 5% growth in June 2024 compared to the same period last year, indicating positive consumer spending trends. End-of-season sales in discretionary items also contributed,” said Kumar Rajagopalan, chief executive officer of RAI.

“With the upcoming festival season and a promising monsoon, we anticipate further improvement in consumer sentiment and retail sales,” he added.

Among the categories, quick service restaurants (QSR) sector reported a growth of 8%, followed by food and grocery, sports goods and furniture, which showed a growth of 7% each compared to June 2023 sales levels.

Apparel, jewellery, and beauty and wellness sectors saw a 4% growth, while footwear experienced a 5% increase. Consumer durables and electronics had the least growth at 2%.

RAI is the apex body of retailers in India and works with all the stakeholders to create the right environment for the growth of the modern retail industry in India.