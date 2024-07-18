Mukesh Kumar quits Kolkata’s Quest Mall

The retail veteran will take a break before embarking on his next journey

New Delhi: Mukesh Kumar, managing director of Kolkata-based Quest Mall, is leaving the company after working at the shopping centre for over two years.

“This is just to let you know that I am moving on from Quest Properties, Kolkata (Quest Mall). My last working day is August 31,” Kumar said in a WhatsApp message to his friends and some people in the retail industry. “I will be moving to Goa and will decide on my future after a couple of months of break.”

Kumar joined Quest in April 2022 after departing from Mumbai-based Infiniti Malls.

Kumar is a retail veteran with stints at Infiniti Malls in Mumbai and has been the chairman of the board of the Shopping Centres Association of India, the apex body of mall operators in the country.

Quest is among the most prominent malls in Kolkata and is home to a host of high-end brands including Armani Exchange, Bally, Burberry, Canali, Coach, and Charles & Keith among other marquee labels.