Location AI startup GeoIQ unveils footfall & site analysis feature

GeoIQ has served retail brands across categories to open over 2,500 stores by assessing more than 25,000 locations with their site analysis report.

New Delhi: Bengaluru-based location AI startup GeoIQ has launched a feature that will give users offline retail footfall counts and visit trends as part of their comprehensive site report, a release by the company said on Thursday.

Through this tool, brands will be able to get reliable footfall numbers at scale from malls and high streets across the country to optimize their site selection process and other operational challenges with the help of unprecedented insights into footfall, competition, rentals, demographics, and revenue potential at a street level, the company said.