Bigbasket launches SaaS based supply chain platform BB Matrix

BB Matrix enables user organisations to get real-time updates, quickly track bottlenecks and take data-backed decisions

Bengaluru: Omnichannel grocery delivery firm Bigbasket has launched BB Matrix, an end-to-end software as a service (SaaS) based supply chain platform that offers complete visibility across the entire supply chain to enterprises, globally, according to a company press release on Thursday.

The platform enables user organisations to get real-time updates, quickly track bottlenecks and take data-backed decisions. It has enabled nearly 50% reduction in transportation costs and 60% decrease in lead time, according to the press release.

“To cater to the pressing demand for agile, robust and cost-efficient supply chains, we have made BB Matrix available to enterprises across different sectors that go beyond retail and e-commerce, like manufacturing, automobiles, aviation, consumer goods, etc,” said Rakshit Daga, head of SaaS business, Bigbasket.

The solution brings an infrastructure and network globally with a close to 99.1% on-time delivery record. It is also capable of offering solutions in international markets like the US, Middle East, South East Asia and Africa regions as well.

“BB Matrix provides comprehensive ongoing support that encompasses configuration and optimisation, seamless data integration with over 150 enterprise resource planning (ERP), customer relationship management (CRM), point of sales (POS) tools and flawless migration as well to its customers,” said Manish Mishra, head of sales and marketing at BB Matrix.

Headquartered in Bengaluru, Bigbasket was founded in 2011 by Hari Menon, VS Sudhakar, V S Ramesh, Vipul Parekh, and Abhinay Choudari. In May 2021, Tata Digital, which is a 100% subsidiary of Tata Sons acquired a 64% stake in Supermarket Grocery Supplies, the parent company that owns Bigbasket. Bigbasket is now run by Innovative Retail Concepts, a subsidiary of Supermarket Grocery Supplies.

The company’s operations have expanded to more than 400 cities in India, recording about 15 million customer orders per month.