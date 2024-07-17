Register Now
Motilal Oswal MF sells Zomato shares for Rs 646 crore

Representative Image | Credit: Unsplash
Motilal Oswal MF sold more than 2.84 crore shares or 0.3 per cent stake in Gurugram-based Zomato

New Delhi: Motilal Oswal Mutual Fund (MF) on Tuesday divested its stake in online food delivery aggregator Zomato for Rs 646 crore through an open market transaction.

According to the block deal data available on the National Stock Exchange (NSE), Motilal Oswal MF sold more than 2.84 crore shares or 0.3 per cent stake in Gurugram-based Zomato.

The shares were disposed of at an average price of Rs 226.85 apiece, taking the transaction value to Rs 645.84 crore.

Axis Mutual Fund, BNP Paribas Arbitrage, Citigroup Global Markets Mauritius, Goldman Sachs, Matthews Asia, Morgan Stanley, Hong Kong-based Optimas Capital Management and investment management firm Polar Capital were among the buyers of Zomato’s shares.

Shares of Zomato plunged 4.71 per cent to close at Rs 218.35 apiece on the NSE.

