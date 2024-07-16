Register Now
Delhivery appoints Prashant Gazipur as Senior VP

Representative Image | Credit: File
Gazipur will take charge of capacity building and operational excellence across the company’s last-mile pickup and delivery operations

Mumbai: Logistics firm Delhivery on Tuesday said it has appointed Prashant Gazipur as senior vice president, operations.

Gazipur, in his new role, will take charge of capacity building and operational excellence across the company’s last-mile pickup and delivery operations, the company said.

Prashant Gazipur
                               Prashant Gazipur, senior vice president, Delhivery

With over a decade of industry experience, he served as Country Head and Chief Process Officer at Ecom Express before taking up his current position, Delhivery said.

Additionally, he has been associated with other e-commerce firms such as Amazon, where he was an early member of the company’s logistics team.

“With the solid operational base, we have built since going public, Prashant’s operational experience and leadership will be instrumental to our immediate and long-term growth,” said Sahil Barua, Managing Director and CEO, Delhivery.

