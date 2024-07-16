Bata India aims expansion, to prioritise top 6 brands

The company’s retail network now spans over 1,850 stores, including over 500 franchise stores, and 650 plus sneaker studios.

New Delhi: Bata India is set to expand its footprint and increase same-store sales growth by prioritising its “top six brands.”

In its latest annual report, Bata management said it aims to expand the presence of its successful Floatz brand across more stores with a fresh range, while also leveraging the momentum from the successful launch of its Power apparel.

“We continue to drive expansion along with same-store sales growth that will be critical for our retail business. We are focusing our efforts on unlocking new opportunities, primarily by prioritising our top six brands, along with Bata Core,” Bata India managing director (MD) & CEO Gunjan Shah said in his message to shareholders.

The company’s retail network now spans over 1,850 stores, including over 500 franchise stores, 650 plus sneaker studios, and over 125 Hush Puppies stores. Its distribution network has also expanded to over 1,500 towns, and with technology in-store availability increasing to 72%, the company said.

In the fiscal year 2023-24, Bata India reported sales of Rs 3,478.4 crore, marking a 2% increase in operating profit margin compared to the previous year, it said.