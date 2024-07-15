Register Now
Google News
spot_img
Fashion & LifestyleLatest News

Taneira by House of Tata partners with Goonj

Indiaretailing Bureau
By Indiaretailing Bureau
48
0
Must Read
Indiaretailing Bureau
Indiaretailing Bureau

The collaboration supports Taneira’s new initiative, ‘Exchange, Elevate and Empower’, which invites customers to donate their sarees for rural development work 

Bengaluru: Women’s ethnic wear brand Taneira, from the House of Tata, has partnered with Goonj, a non-governmental organisation working on issues of urban waste and social distribution, the companies announced in a joint press release.

The collaboration supports Taneira’s new initiative, ‘Exchange, Elevate and Empower’, commencing from 10 July, which invites customers to donate their sarees for development work and receive discounts on new merchandise.

“We are proud to collaborate with Goonj for the ‘Exchange, Elevate and Empower’ initiative. This will create a positive impact while innovatively upholding textile traditions,” said Ambuj Narayan, chief executive officer of Taneira.

Founded in 1999, Goonj focuses on material circularity for sustainability, development and regeneration. The contributed sarees will be repurposed by Goonj to reward women across rural India, participating in development work, together with their community, to address their own local development issues.

For every saree contributed, Taneira rewards patrons with a coupon offering 10% off on new products. Customers can also redeem these offers on the Taneira online store. 

“I am glad to see Taneria coming together with Goonj, to give women across urban India a unique opportunity to utilise all the sarees lying unused in our suitcases and wardrobes for a larger purpose,” said Anshu Gupta, founder, Goonj.

Launched in 2017, Taneira offers sarees, blouses, and ready-to-wear kurta sets made from natural fabrics sourced from over 100 weaving clusters in India. With a network of 76 stores across 38 cities, Taneira is also available online with global delivery at www.taneira.com.

Latest News
Food & BeverageIndiaretailing Bureau -

AbCoffee opens 50th outlet in just two years

The homegrown takeaway coffee chain reached the milestone by opening four new outlets in MumbaiMumbai: Tech-enabled grab-and-go coffee chain...

Categories

Google News

Technology

No menu items!

Periscope

IR Studio

Advertise with us

Showcase your product / solution to digitally savvy decision makers from Retail, eCommerce, D2C, Fashion, Food, shopping centres and grow exponentially.

Advertise with us

Google News

Sign-up for Newsletter

Get Indiaretailing newsletter in your inbox every morning

Copyright © 2024 Indiaretailing.com. All Rights Reserved.