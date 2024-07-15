Taneira by House of Tata partners with Goonj

The collaboration supports Taneira’s new initiative, ‘Exchange, Elevate and Empower’, which invites customers to donate their sarees for rural development work

Bengaluru: Women’s ethnic wear brand Taneira, from the House of Tata, has partnered with Goonj, a non-governmental organisation working on issues of urban waste and social distribution, the companies announced in a joint press release.

The collaboration supports Taneira’s new initiative, ‘Exchange, Elevate and Empower’, commencing from 10 July, which invites customers to donate their sarees for development work and receive discounts on new merchandise.

“We are proud to collaborate with Goonj for the ‘Exchange, Elevate and Empower’ initiative. This will create a positive impact while innovatively upholding textile traditions,” said Ambuj Narayan, chief executive officer of Taneira.

Founded in 1999, Goonj focuses on material circularity for sustainability, development and regeneration. The contributed sarees will be repurposed by Goonj to reward women across rural India, participating in development work, together with their community, to address their own local development issues.

For every saree contributed, Taneira rewards patrons with a coupon offering 10% off on new products. Customers can also redeem these offers on the Taneira online store.

“I am glad to see Taneria coming together with Goonj, to give women across urban India a unique opportunity to utilise all the sarees lying unused in our suitcases and wardrobes for a larger purpose,” said Anshu Gupta, founder, Goonj.

Launched in 2017, Taneira offers sarees, blouses, and ready-to-wear kurta sets made from natural fabrics sourced from over 100 weaving clusters in India. With a network of 76 stores across 38 cities, Taneira is also available online with global delivery at www.taneira.com.