Avenue Supermarts' shares jump over 4%

The stock went up by 4.29 per cent to Rs 5,166.10 on the BSE

New Delhi: Shares of Avenue Supermarts Ltd, which owns and operates the retail chain D-Mart, climbed more than 4 per cent on Monday after the company reported an increase of 17.45 per cent in consolidated net profit for the June quarter.

At the NSE, it rallied 4.45 per cent to Rs 5,164 apiece.

Avenue Supermarts Ltd on Saturday reported an increase of 17.45 per cent in consolidated net profit at Rs 773.68 crore for the June quarter, helped by improvement in sales from general merchandise and apparels.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 658.71 crore in the April-June period a year ago, according to a regulatory filing from Avenue Supermarts.

Its revenue from operations was up 18.57 per cent to Rs 14,069.14 crore during the quarter under review, as against Rs 11,865.44 crore in the corresponding quarter last fiscal.

Avenue Supermarts’ total income was Rs 14,110.74 crore, up 18.54 per cent in the June quarter.

