AbCoffee opens 50th outlet in just two years

The homegrown takeaway coffee chain reached the milestone by opening four new outlets in Mumbai

Mumbai: Tech-enabled grab-and-go coffee chain AbCoffee has announced reaching the 50th-store milestone in a span of just two years. Mumbai-based coffee announced the inauguration of four new outlets, surpassing the 50-store mark on Monday.

The new locations are Lodha iThink, Thane; Billabong High International School, Mulund, Mumbai; L&T TC-4, Powai; and Marwah Centre, Marol, Mumbai.

To commemorate this achievement, AbCoffee offered its Signature Cold Coffee at an exclusive price of just Rs. 50 across all outlets on Monday.

“Our journey from our inaugural outlet in Versova-Andheri West in June 2022 to now 50 locations has been remarkable. With a strong focus on customer satisfaction, love for our guests, and robust technology-enabled backend operations, we are well poised to achieve our target of 150 outlets by March 2025, bringing our exceptional coffee experience to even more people across India,” said Narsaya Gajji, VP Operations of AbCoffee.

The brand’s grab-and-go format, coupled with speciality coffee offerings and advanced backend operations, has facilitated the serving of over 500,000 coffees in a short timeframe. The chain sources 100% Specialty Coffee beans from India’s premier coffee plantations, resulting in a customer loyalty rate of 61% and a leading NPS rating in its category.

Founded by Abhijeet Anand, AbCoffee has takeaway speciality coffee outlets across Mumbai and Delhi.