E-Commerce

Myntra integrates reward points from multiple banks and brands with Twid

The collaboration allowed customers to leverage loyalty and reward points from various banks and brands, including Intermiles, Payback (now Zillion), TimesPoint, and debit/credit card programs

Bengaluru: Fashion and lifestyle e-commerce platform Myntra has partnered with rewards-based payment network Twid to enable Myntra’s customers to use their reward points for purchases on the platform with the ‘pay with rewards’ construct, the company said in a press release on Thursday.

“Our partnership with Twid not only enhances our customers’ shopping experience by allowing them to redeem their reward points seamlessly but also brings significant value to Myntra,” said Santosh Kevlani, head of monetisation, payments and fintech at Myntra.

The collaboration started with Myntra’s recent End Of Reason Sale (EORS), which allowed customers to leverage loyalty and reward points from various banks and brands, including Intermiles, Payback (now Zillion), TimesPoint, and debit/credit card programs, directly at checkout.

“We are excited to join forces with Myntra and provide their valuable customers with a rewarding shopping experience. With the power of rewards, we are empowering customers and Myntra with a mutually beneficial channel that will define a new path for customer delight for Myntra and provide the best value for their customers,” said Amit Koshal, co-founder of Twid.

Flipkart-backed Myntra offers a range of over 6000 fashion and lifestyle brands such as H&M, Levi’s, U.S. Polo Assn., Tommy Hilfiger, Louis Philippe, Jack & Jones, Mango, Forever 21, Marks & Spencer, W, Biba, Nike, Puma, Crocs, M.A.C, and Fossil. The Bengaluru-based company services over 19,000 pin codes across the country.

