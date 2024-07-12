Dabur adds 2 lakh outlets to its network in FY24, highest by any FMCG player

The company has one of the largest and deepest distribution networks in the industry, covering over 7.9 million retail outlets and reaching 1,22,000 villages

New Delhi: Home-grown firm Dabur India has added two lakh outlets in its sales network in FY24, which is the highest addition by any FMCG company in the country.

Now 8 out of every 10 Indian households is a Dabur household, using one or more Dabur products, said its Chairman Mohit Burman in the latest annual report of the company.

Dabur India now has one of the largest and deepest distribution networks in the industry, covering over 7.9 million retail outlets and reaching 1,22,000 villages, he said.

“We have added 2,00,000 outlets to our network during the year, which marks the highest addition by any FMCG company in India,” said Burman addressing shareholders of the company.

Now Dabur’s direct reach has also gone up to 1.42 million retail outlets, he added.

Besides, Dabur’s newly carved out therapeutics division is scaling up well with our coverage now extending to 1.1 lakh Ayurvedic and Allopathic doctors, said Burman.

“Even in this challenging operating environment, Dabur India continued to expand its penetration in Indian households with its nature-based solutions and consumer-centric innovations,” he said.

In FY24 Dabur rolled out 14 new products in line with its strategy to expand its premium portfolio as well total addressable market.

“These launches also marked Dabur’s entry into several emerging and growing categories like mosquito repellent liquid vaporisers, cooling hair oils, gel toothpaste, teas, and shower gels,” it said.

Moreover, Dabur’s digital first brands have grossed a collective turnover of over Rs 100 crore in FY24.

Dabur, which owns brands such as Dabur Chyawanprash, Dabur Honey, Dabur PudinHara, Dabur Lal Tail, Dabur Amla, Dabur Red Paste, Real and Vatika, has plans to further expand its footprint.

“Our power brands will continue to drive growth as we expand deeper into the hinterland and consumer households. We will continue to expand our rural footprint in the new fiscal and have targeted to reach 1.3 lakh villages by the end of FY 2024-25, up from 1.22 lakh at present,” said Burman.

For the financial year ended March 2024 Dabur India’s revenue from operations was at Rs 12,404 crore.