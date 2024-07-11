Toys”R”Us to celebrate 20 July as Play Day

Play Day will be celebrated across its online and offline stores across its the globe

New Delhi: Toys brand Toys”R”Us has launched a new global holiday, Toys”R” Us Play Day, the company announced in a press release on Thursday.

Play Day will be celebrated on 20 July 2024 at the retailer’s online and offline stores across Toys”R”Us at Macy’s in the U.S.A., Asia, Mexico, Saudi Arabia, South Korea, Israel, Australia, India, South Africa, Portugal, Spain, the release added.

“Play Day is about recognizing the vital role that play has in our lives and in our communities. In today’s fast-paced world, it is an antidote for stress and disconnection, promoting healthy childhood development, mental health for all ages, and family togetherness. We hope to encourage everyone around the world to come together and celebrate the magic of play and Toys”R”Us,” said Kim Miller Olko, Global CMO, Toys”R”Us.

The Play Day will be a worldwide celebration with activities and events designed to engage communities. Customers can sign up for the brand’s website and will receive a year of content, product recommendations, giveaways, and discounts.

In Asia, the play experience will be launched in 395 stores across 9 Asian markets on 20 July.

Toys”R”Us is owned by WHP Global. It is present in 1,400 stores and e-commerce businesses in 31 countries. The retailer generates more than $2 billion in annual retail sales globally.