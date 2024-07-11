Miniso opens animation character Zanmang Loopy IP-themed store in Singapore

It is the brand’s first Loopy themed store globally outside mainland China and the first to include a Miniso Go zone, offering travel essentials

Bengaluru: Chinese lifestyle and design-led product retailer Miniso has reopened its fully upgraded store at Jewel Changi Airport in Singapore featuring the kids animation character Zanmang Loopy IP-theme, the company said in a press release on Wednesday.

It is the brand’s first Zanmang Loopy IP-themed store globally outside mainland China and the first to include a dedicated Miniso Go zone, offering travel essentials.

The store’s sales on 4 July were up by approximately 1150% quarter-over-quarter (QoQ) compared to before the store’s upgrade.

“We’re thrilled to reopen our Jewel Changi Airport store with a completely upgraded format and expanded product categories. We are confident that the charming Loopy theme will make a big impression on consumers,” said Robin Liu, chief marketing officer of Miniso.

The store showcases Miniso’s collaborations with some of the global IP licensors, including Disney, BT21, Pokémon, Minions and more. In line with the store’s Loopy theme, the company has also introduced its latest Loopy collection to the store.

Currently, Miniso has stores in various shopping centres such as Lucky Plaza, Vivo City, Nex shopping mall, and Jurong Point throughout Singapore, with plans to add more stores in major commercial districts in the second half of the year.

Miniso was founded in 2013 by Chinese entrepreneur Ye Guofu and opened its first store in Guangzhou, China. Today, it operates over 4,200 stores in over 80 countries and regions including US, UK, Canada, Australia, Spain, UAE, India, and Mexico.