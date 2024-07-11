Anmol Industries eyes Rs 5,000 crore turnover in next five years

Anmol Industries’ products include biscuits, cookies, rusks, chocolate wafers, and cakes

New Delhi: Packaged food firm Anmol Industries Limited on Wednesday said it aims to achieve a turnover of Rs 5,000 crore in the next five years.

The company said it currently has a turnover of Rs 1,600 crore and the target is to increase this to Rs 2,000 crore by the next financial year.

In the five-year horizon, the aim is to achieve Rs 5,000 crore turnover, the company said in a statement.

“Our current focus revolves around innovation, leveraging new technologies, and consistently introducing products that resonate with our customers’ evolving preferences. These elements are pivotal as we aim to achieve our ambitious target of Rs 5,000 crore within the next five years.

“Integral to this endeavour is the ongoing enhancement of our manufacturing capabilities,” said Aman Choudhary, Executive Director Marketing at Anmol Industries Limited.

The company said it has recently commissioned a new manufacturing facility in Thakurganj (Bihar) at an investment of Rs 200 crore. The plant will enhance the company’s production capacity by adding 8,000 metric tonnes per month.

Anmol Industries’ products include biscuits, cookies, rusks, chocolate wafers, and cakes.

The company said it has established a strong foothold in key markets such as UP and Bihar (where it holds the second position in the biscuit segment) as well as Jharkhand, Bengal and Odisha, and is focused on further strengthening market position in the two states with an aim to achieve number one position in the near future.

Beyond the domestic market, Anmol Industries has a robust global presence through its export activities. Over 30 unique varieties of Anmol biscuits are distributed to more than 30 countries worldwide, it said.

“The next five years mark an evolving customer trend in which the erstwhile rural customer has become very close to the urban customer. In terms of our product portfolio, we are moving towards categories that are slightly more indulgent,” said Choudhary.

“We have recently launched chocolate-coated cake products and are optimistic about gaining market traction in the indulgent biscuit and snacking categories,” he added.

Anmol has recently introduced ‘Crunchy’, a new choco wafer in the market.

“As part of our growth strategy, we will continue to optimize our product offerings to meet shifting consumer preferences from generic to specialized and from essential to discretionary items. We also see significant potential in emerging channels like modern trade and e-commerce, which allow us to interact directly with our consumers,” he stated.